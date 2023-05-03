Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 131,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 151,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.41. The company had a trading volume of 276,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.