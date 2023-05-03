Lincoln National Corp Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 8,414,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,486,174. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

