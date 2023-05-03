Lincoln National Corp Sells 84 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.72. 804,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,656. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

