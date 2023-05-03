Lincoln National Corp Sells 972 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 37,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

