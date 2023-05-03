Liquidia (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $428.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.09. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

