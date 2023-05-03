Liquidia (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liquidia Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $428.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.09. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
See Also
