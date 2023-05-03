Lisk (LSK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Lisk has a market cap of $132.56 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004198 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,007,526 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

