Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) traded up 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 409,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 56,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Lite Access Technologies Trading Up 40.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

Featured Stories

