Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.45 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $67.45 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,144,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,089,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360419 USD and is down -9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
