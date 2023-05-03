Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $20.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.50. 215,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,821. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.98.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $609,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

