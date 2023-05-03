Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LTHM stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. 3,786,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,424. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
