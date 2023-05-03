LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.15. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 120 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.