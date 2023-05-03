LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.15. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 120 shares.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
