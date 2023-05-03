loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. 243,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 455,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $506.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,302,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,819 shares in the company, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,302,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,459 shares of company stock worth $1,352,278. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

