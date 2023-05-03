loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.67. 243,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 455,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
loanDepot Stock Down 3.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $506.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also
