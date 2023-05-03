Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 48.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 531,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

