Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.87

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $628.15 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.