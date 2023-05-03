Lountzis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 3.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

