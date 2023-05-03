LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
LTC opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.
About LTC Properties
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
