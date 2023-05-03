LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.