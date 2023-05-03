Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of -0.72. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.
