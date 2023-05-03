Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of -0.72. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

