Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,836,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,674,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

