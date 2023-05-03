Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.47. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 8,520,693 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Lumen Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
