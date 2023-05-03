Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,402 shares during the quarter. Americas Silver accounts for 5.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.74% of Americas Silver worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,088,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 379,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Americas Silver Trading Up 7.5 %

Americas Silver Profile

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Americas Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

