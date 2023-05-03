Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare AI Acquisition worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,275,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,801,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,044,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1,322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 497,035 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

