Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $58,000 in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMX. Roth Mkm started coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

