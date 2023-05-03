Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $256.75 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.93 and its 200-day moving average is $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

