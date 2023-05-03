Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of AP Acquisition worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APCA. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of AP Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 314,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in AP Acquisition by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AP Acquisition alerts:

AP Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:APCA opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. AP Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

AP Acquisition Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) and European markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.