M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 85962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 160.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,962 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.