Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.16. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.57.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

