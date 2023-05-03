Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 332,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.6 %

MSGS stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.37. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $205.27. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

