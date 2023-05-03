Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $205.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

