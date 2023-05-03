Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on May 15th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 81.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.