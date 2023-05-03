MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $242.22 million and approximately $45.62 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,252,468 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

