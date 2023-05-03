Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after buying an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after buying an additional 222,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after buying an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

