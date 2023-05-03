MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Shares Purchased by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MAIA Biotechnology were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 56,148 shares of company stock valued at $192,925 in the last ninety days. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

