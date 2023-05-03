Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. 5,198,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,392,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

