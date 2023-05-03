Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after buying an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.95. 233,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

