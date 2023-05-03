Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $16.97 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 262,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,344. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.