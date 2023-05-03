Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,071. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

