Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 4,600,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,918,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

