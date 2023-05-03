Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

