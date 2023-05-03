Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 40,197 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,023,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after buying an additional 551,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. 892,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.