Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:ITA traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. 788,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.