Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Manitex International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manitex International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.64.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
