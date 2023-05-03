Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Manitowoc Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 491,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Manitowoc by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 18.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Manitowoc

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.