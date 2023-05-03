MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,428.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MannKind by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MNKD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.