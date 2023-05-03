Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,330,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,206,141. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.