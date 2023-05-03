Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,330,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,206,141. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
