MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,868,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,683,333 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,868,321 with 52,683,332.51395965 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.27414442 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,518,909.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

