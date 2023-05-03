Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
MCHX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Featured Articles
