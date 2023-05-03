Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

