Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 91.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.