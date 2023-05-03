Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 91.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
