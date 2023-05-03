Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

