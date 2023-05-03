Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 666,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,808. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

