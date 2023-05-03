Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

